JUSQU’À LA LIE (Louise Demers)
JUSQUE À LA LIE (1982)
(Louise Demers 1952-2014)
User son corps jusqu’à la lie
Le rendre inquiet de sa survie
Le fatiguer jusqu’à ce qu’il tremble
Le rendre fou pour qu’il s’étende
Dormez en paix, ô corps déchu
Jusqu’à demain rien ne viendra plus
Ni fumée bleue, ni liquide douteux
Rompez anticorps, repos, dodo
J’entends craquer mes os
Assaillis de tant d’ennemis
Mon tambour tape dans la nuit
Je crois qu’il demande un sursis
Les moments croches font de grosses taches
Sur l’oreiller d’un insomniaque
On s’oriente souvent la nuit
Sur ce que l’on fait de sa vie
L’étoile polaire a traversé le toit
Pour exploser sur mon lit et c’était toi
Surexcitée j’en cueille les éclats
Que le repos pourra
Ré-assembler comme un vase brisé
Dont l’absence rend la maison vide
L’amour au fond d’une boite de kiss
N’apporte au cœur que des caries… sédentaires
Il y a des heures qu’il vaut mieux dormir
Que de les passer à se détruire
Les pensées que l’on chasse le jour
La nuit sont rapaces à leur tour
Fermez la porte, ô corps déçu
Je me charge de ces inconnus
Un bouquet d’ail sur votre oreille
Les fera fuir, comme des corneilles
Ces oiseaux de malheur
Qu’ils aillent donc se faire pendre ailleurs
J’entends les pas d’un ami qui s’en vient
Le marchand de sable revient enfin…
Bzzzzzzz!
.
Les droits d’auteurs de ce texte appartiennent aux instances concernées. Il est publié ici, sur un espace citoyen sans revenu et libre de contenu publicitaire, à des fins strictement documentaires et en complète solidarité envers son apport intellectuel, éducatif et progressiste.
2 réflexions sur “JUSQU’À LA LIE (Louise Demers)”
RIP Mme Demers ! vos poèmes sont magnifiques ! j’en lis souvent sur les 7 du Québec !
et juste après avoir lu…et relu celui-là, me demandez pas pourquoi, c'est une vieille chanson nostalgique anglaise de ma jeunesse qui m'est remonté à la tête, en homage à Mme Demers
