JUSQU’À LA LIE (Louise Demers)

JUSQUE À LA LIE (1982)

(Louise Demers 1952-2014)

User son corps jusqu’à la lie

Le rendre inquiet de sa survie

Le fatiguer jusqu’à ce qu’il tremble

Le rendre fou pour qu’il s’étende

Dormez en paix, ô corps déchu

Jusqu’à demain rien ne viendra plus

Ni fumée bleue, ni liquide douteux

Rompez anticorps, repos, dodo

J’entends craquer mes os

Assaillis de tant d’ennemis

Mon tambour tape dans la nuit

Je crois qu’il demande un sursis

Les moments croches font de grosses taches

Sur l’oreiller d’un insomniaque

On s’oriente souvent la nuit

Sur ce que l’on fait de sa vie

L’étoile polaire a traversé le toit

Pour exploser sur mon lit et c’était toi

Surexcitée j’en cueille les éclats

Que le repos pourra

Ré-assembler comme un vase brisé

Dont l’absence rend la maison vide

L’amour au fond d’une boite de kiss

N’apporte au cœur que des caries… sédentaires

Il y a des heures qu’il vaut mieux dormir

Que de les passer à se détruire

Les pensées que l’on chasse le jour

La nuit sont rapaces à leur tour

Fermez la porte, ô corps déçu

Je me charge de ces inconnus

Un bouquet d’ail sur votre oreille

Les fera fuir, comme des corneilles

Ces oiseaux de malheur

Qu’ils aillent donc se faire pendre ailleurs

J’entends les pas d’un ami qui s’en vient

Le marchand de sable revient enfin…

Bzzzzzzz!

Les droits d’auteurs de ce texte appartiennent aux instances concernées. Il est publié ici, sur un espace citoyen sans revenu et libre de contenu publicitaire, à des fins strictement documentaires et en complète solidarité envers son apport intellectuel, éducatif et progressiste.