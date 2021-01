Coronavirus – Morts du vaccin ARN

Paru dans le « BMJ », qu’on peut difficilement accuser de « complotiste » : 23 morts suspectes en Norvège, après « vaccination » avec la technologie à ARNm

BMJ abstract :

Doctors in Norway have been told to conduct more thorough evaluations of very frail elderly patients in line to receive the Pfizer BioNTec vaccine against covid-19, following the deaths of 23 patients shortly after receiving the vaccine.

“It may be a coincidence, but we aren’t sure,” Steinar Madsen, medical director of the Norwegian Medicines Agency (NOMA), told The BMJ. “There is no certain connection between these deaths and the vaccine.”

The agency has investigated 13 of the deaths so far and concluded that common adverse reactions of mRNA vaccines, such …