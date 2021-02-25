PANDEMIC BLUES

I woke up this morning

And it was snowing!

So I packed my car

and headed South.

I got to the US border

And I was denied access?

COVID-19

Has taken over everything!

So I headed for Ontario

But I was turned away there too.

Something scary is going on?

Democracy must be preserved!

Is it the virus?

Or is it the imposed

Confinement?

The coercive measures?

Bio-powers, bio-politics,

Calculated manoeuvres

To distort human nature,

By-passing individual intelligence.

Character management

Through fake news

Forged propaganda

Leading to rigid laws.

Mass control,

Corporal distantiation,

All public demonstrations

Are rigorously banned?

Hitler’s plan has come true

By introducing

A basic virus

From who knows where?

The Chinese fought the virus.

Our governments

Fought human nature

Through totalitarian measures.

John Mallette

Le Poète Prolétaire