Contre toute guerre réactionnaire quel qu’en soit le prétexte

Par Radicaux de gauche d’Afghanistan (LRA)

La gauche radicale d’Afghanistan (LRA) dénonce l’invasion russe de l’Ukraine en même temps que nous condamnons la présence militaire et la politique expansionniste des États-Unis et de l’OTAN en Ukraine et en Europe de l’Est.

La classe ouvrière et les organisations et partis marxistes révolutionnaires du monde entier ne devraient soutenir aucune des parties en guerre en Ukraine sous aucun prétexte. C’est parce que la victime de la guerre est la classe ouvrière – et non les gouvernements qui font la guerre pour atteindre leurs objectifs de pillage.

Bien que les médias impérialistes publient de fausses nouvelles sur la guerre en Ukraine, les gens du monde entier connaissent la nature sanglante des capitalistes qui, pour faire du profit, font des guerres et versent le sang d’innocents aux quatre coins du monde.

Nous avons été témoins des guerres des États-Unis et de l’OTAN en Afghanistan, en Irak, en Syrie, en Libye et au Yémen et comment, au nom de la soi-disant démocratie et des droits de l’homme, ils ont attaqué et tué des millions de personnes, tout en détruisant toutes les infrastructures de ces pays.

En 2001, les États-Unis et l’OTAN ont attaqué l’Afghanistan et renversé le régime taliban parce que les talibans n’obéissaient pas à leurs ordres. Les États-Unis et l’OTAN, pendant 20 ans de guerre, ont utilisé toutes leurs armes modernes de destruction massive en Afghanistan et ont même déclenché la « mère de toutes les bombes » dans la province de Nangarhar en avril 2017.

Après 20 ans de guerre, les États-Unis et l’OTAN n’ont ni assuré la sécurité ni restauré la « démocratie » et les « droits de l’homme » en Afghanistan. Au lieu de cela, une vingtaine de groupes terroristes ont émergé entre 2009 et 2019, et la situation sécuritaire a continué de se détériorer. Après la défaite des États-Unis et de l’OTAN, ils ont convenu à Doha en février 2020 de retirer leurs troupes d’Afghanistan et de remettre à nouveau le pouvoir au même groupe qu’ils ont qualifié de terroriste et d’antiféministe.

Aujourd’hui, le peuple, les travailleurs, les femmes et les forces laïques en Afghanistan font face à une tragédie humaine sous le régime taliban. Ils souffrent de la faim, de la pauvreté, de sévères restrictions et de la tyrannie. Les pauvres, pour faire vivre leur famille, vendent leurs enfants et leurs accessoires de maison. Dans certaines villes, beaucoup de gens vendent leurs deux reins, mettant fin à leurs jours.

Depuis le tout premier jour où les talibans ont pris le pouvoir, le 15 août 2021, ils ont expulsé toutes les femmes des bureaux du gouvernement et empêché les filles d’aller à l’école. Ils ont imposé des restrictions sur l’apparence des femmes lorsqu’elles étaient hors de chez elles. Les talibans ont sauvagement réprimé les protestations et les manifestations des femmes à Kaboul et dans d’autres villes, et ils ont détenu, torturé et tué des dizaines de militantes. Les forces laïques et socialistes n’ont eu d’autre choix que de se cacher et de supporter la faim et l’absence d’accès aux commodités de base.

Sous l’ombre de la guerre en Ukraine, on ne prête aucune attention à la catastrophe en Afghanistan, où les talibans violent ouvertement les droits des femmes et les droits civils – et des millions d’enfants abandonnés souffrent de la faim.

Les États-Unis et l’OTAN ont laissé leur pouvoir aux talibans pour s’assurer que leurs intérêts stratégiques dans la région étaient préservés. Selon l’accord de Doha entre les talibans et les États-Unis, les talibans ont promis de garantir les intérêts stratégiques américains et de promouvoir l’agenda et les objectifs américains dans la région – y compris l’Asie centrale, l’Iran et la Chine.

Pendant ce temps, des milliers de personnes quittent le pays chaque jour à cause des actions brutales des talibans, de la pauvreté et du manque d’opportunités de travail. Les États-Unis et l’OTAN n’ont aidé et accordé l’asile qu’aux personnes qui les ont servis et ont mis en œuvre leurs projets et programmes en Afghanistan. En outre, les États-Unis, l’Allemagne, la France et le Royaume-Uni ont accepté des pilotes de commando afghans et d’autres travailleurs hautement qualifiés dont ils avaient besoin. Le 1er mars 2022, l’ambassadeur Philip Kosnett a proposé de former « une initiative américaine comparable – une légion afghane au sein de l’armée américaine » à utiliser dans toute guerre – y compris en Ukraine.

La guerre en Ukraine a une fois de plus montré le double standard des États-Unis et de ses alliés concernant la question des réfugiés et des immigrants. Les médias soutenus par les États-Unis et l’OTAN ont montré et rapporté comment les gouvernements occidentaux se sont comportés envers les réfugiés ou les immigrants d’Afghanistan, de Syrie, d’Irak et des pays africains, d’une part, et maintenant comment ils traitent les réfugiés d’Ukraine. Les réfugiés qui fuient les pays où les États-Unis et leurs alliés ont mené la guerre ont été confrontés à des frontières fermées et à un comportement brutal de la part de la police, mais maintenant les réfugiés qui migrent à la suite de la guerre de la Russie en Ukraine sont accueillis par des frontières ouvertes.

La nature raciste des régimes capitalistes qui cherchent à tirer profit de toute crise est claire. Par ce double standard et cette conduite hypocrite, ils cherchent à séparer et à diviser la classe ouvrière ou les personnes d’origines nationales et ethniques différentes. Nous ne pouvons pas permettre cela. Nous, en tant que victimes de la guerre des États-Unis et de l’OTAN en Afghanistan, pouvons pleinement ressentir la douleur et les souffrances infligées au peuple ukrainien pendant la guerre.

À bas l’impérialisme sous tous ses masques!

Leur guerre réactionnaire, on ne la fera pas!

By Left Radical of Afghanistan (LRA)



Left Radical of Afghanistan (LRA) denounces the Russian-Putin invasion of Ukraine at the same time that we condemn the U.S./NATO military presence and expansionist policy in Ukraine and Eastern Europe.



The working class and revolutionary Marxist organizations and parties around the world should not support any side of the war in Ukraine under any excuse. This is because the victim of the war is the working class — not the governments that waged the war to meet their plundering goals.



Although the imperialist media are publishing fake news on the war in Ukraine, the people around the world know the bloody nature of the capitalists who, to make profit, wage wars and shed the blood of innocent people in every corner of the world.



We have witnessed the U.S./NATO wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen and how, in the name of so-called democracy and human rights, they have attacked and killed millions of people, while destroying all the infrastructures of those countries.



In 2001, the U.S. and NATO attacked Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban regime because the Taliban were not obeying their commands. The U.S. and NATO during 20 years of war used all their modern mass-destruction weapons in Afghanistan and even unleashed the « mother of all the bombs » in Nangarhar province in April 2017.



After 20 years of war, the U.S. and NATO neither ensured security nor restored « democracy » and « human rights » in Afghanistan. Instead, around 20 terrorist groups emerged between 2009 and 2019, and the security situation continued to deteriorate. Following the defeat of the U.S. and NATO, they agreed in Doha in February 2020 to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan and hand over the power once again to the same group that they called terrorist and anti-women.



Today, the people, the workers, the women and the secular forces in Afghanistan face a human tragedy under the Taliban regime. They suffer from hunger, poverty, severe restrictions and tyranny. The poor people, in order that their families can survive, sell their children and their home accessories. In some cities a lot of people sell both their kidneys, ending their lives.



Since the very first day the Taliban took power, on August 15, 2021, they kicked out all women from government offices and stopped the girls from going to school. They imposed restrictions on women’s appearance when out of their homes. The Taliban savagely repressed the women’s protests and demonstrations in Kabul and other cities, and they detained, tortured and killed tens of women activists. The secular and socialist forces have had no option but to go into hiding and bear the hunger and no access to basic living facilities.



Under the shadow of the Ukraine war, there is no attention to the disaster in Afghanistan, where the Taliban openly violate women’ rights and civil rights — and millions of children remain abandoned to suffer from hunger and die.



The U.S. and NATO submitted their power to the Taliban to make sure that their strategic interests in the region were preserved. According to the Doha Agreement between the Taliban and the U.S., the Taliban promised to guarantee the U.S. strategic interests and to promote the U.S. agenda and goals in the region — including Central Asia, Iran and China.



Meanwhile, thousands of people are leaving the country every day because of the brutal actions of the Taliban, the poverty, and the lack of work opportunities. The U.S. and NATO only helped and granted asylum to those people who served them and implemented their projects and agendas in Afghanistan. In addition, the U.S., Germany, France and the UK accepted Afghan commando pilots and other highly skilled workforce that they needed. On March 1, 2022, Ambassador Philip Kosnett proposed to form « a comparable American initiative – an Afghan Legion within the U.S. Army » to be used in any war — including in Ukraine.



The war in Ukraine once again showed the double standard of the U.S. and its allies regarding the issue of the refugees and immigrants. The U.S.- and NATO-backed media showed and reported on how the Western governments behaved toward the refugees or immigrants from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and African countries, on the one hand, and now how they are treating the refugees from Ukraine. The refugees that flee from the countries where the U.S. and its allies waged the war were confronted with closed borders and brutal behavior by the police, but now the refugees who migrate as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine are welcomed with open borders.



The racist nature of the capitalist regimes that seek to profit in any crisis is clear. By this double standard and hypocritical conduct, they are seeking to separate and divide the working class or people from different national and ethnic origins. We cannot allow this. We, as victims of the U.S. and NATO war in Afghanistan can fully feel the pain and suffering inflicted on the people of Ukraine in the war waged by the Putin administration.



Therefore, we demand an immediate cease-fire and withdrawal of the Russian troops from Ukraine and at the same time, we demand the immediate withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Eastern Europe. We support the call for building a united front of all anti-imperialist, anti-capitalist and anti-war activists around the world to save the world from the claws of the imperialist warmongers.