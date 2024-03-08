Les femmes afghanes ont besoin de votre soutien !

Par Mouvement spontané des femmes afghanes (SMAW). Kaboul.

INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEE FOR THE DEFENCE OF AFGHAN WOMEN (defendafghanwomen.org)

Alors que les femmes afghanes brûlent dans l’enfer du régime taliban à partir d’août 2021, les grandes puissances et la « communauté internationale des riches » sont engagées dans des concessions et des accords ouverts et secrets avec les talibans.

Alors que plus de 50 décrets anti-femmes ont été émis et appliqués par les talibans afin de priver systématiquement les femmes de tous leurs droits humains et civils, la communauté internationale bidon reste silencieuse.

Alors que les manifestations civiles des femmes pour « du pain, du travail et de la liberté » sont brutalement réprimées à Kaboul et dans d’autres provinces et que les femmes qui protestent sont arrêtées, torturées et tuées, la communauté internationale ne prend aucune mesure sérieuse pour mettre fin aux atrocités des talibans.

Alors que des centaines de femmes manifestantes subissent actuellement des tortures physiques et mentales dans les prisons privées et officielles des talibans, et qu’il n’existe aucune information sur le sort de certaines d’entre elles, aucun organisme local ou international ne tente de les libérer.

Alors qu’en Afghanistan des centaines de militantes sont menacées de mort par les talibans et souffrent de problèmes nutritionnels, sanitaires, éducatifs et psychologiques dans des lieux clandestins, les pays qui revendiquent les droits de l’homme ne prêtent pas attention à leurs demandes d’asile.

Les femmes afghanes, elles-mêmes victimes de plusieurs décennies de guerre, comprennent de tout leur cœur les douleurs et les problèmes des gens, en particulier des femmes de Gaza-Palestine et d’Ukraine, et expriment leur sincère sympathie à l’occasion de la Journée internationale de la femme.

Il faut mettre fin immédiatement au désastre humanitaire actuel à Gaza et à la guerre en Ukraine, dont les civils, les femmes et les enfants sont les principales victimes. A l’occasion du 8 mars, Journée internationale des femmes, le Mouvement spontané des femmes afghanes (SMAW) interpelle une nouvelle fois les institutions des droits de l’homme, les militants des droits des femmes et toutes les femmes et hommes philanthropes, contrairement à l’indifférence honteuse de leurs gouvernements face à la situation désastreuse.

En Afghanistan, pour poursuivre leur solidarité active avec les femmes afghanes.

En raison des menaces sécuritaires et du risque de mort des talibans, les militantes du Mouvement spontané des femmes afghanes (SMAW) célèbrent cette année le 8 mars dans la plupart des provinces d’Afghanistan dans des maisons clandestines. Les femmes qui manifestent, que ce soit dans les prisons talibanes ou dans les maisons secrètes, ne cèdent pas à l’oppression et à la pression des talibans, elles élèvent la voix en faveur de la liberté et de la justice par tous les moyens possibles.

Le Mouvement Spontané des Femmes Afghanes (SMAW) demande à tous ses amis du monde entier de devenir la voix des droits et de la liberté des femmes afghanes à l’occasion de la Journée internationale de la femme, de demander à leurs gouvernements et représentants dans les parlements de ne pas sacrifier les droits et les libertés des femmes afghanes pour leur opinions politiques.

Demandez-leur de faire de la réouverture des écoles et centres éducatifs pour femmes, du travail des femmes et des libertés civiles une condition préalable à toute négociation avec les talibans. Les talibans doivent cesser de réprimer, d’arrêter, de torturer et de tuer les femmes qui manifestent et libérer immédiatement toutes les femmes emprisonnées.

Vous seuls, défenseurs des droits humains, militants des droits des femmes, femmes et hommes humanitaires, êtes l’espoir de vivre et d’être libérés de l’assignation à résidence pour les femmes qui manifestent sous la menace des talibans, afin que vous plaidiez pour leur asile immédiat.

S’il vous plaît, participez activement à la campagne d’asile pour les femmes afghanes qui protestent et ne laissez pas des centaines de femmes pauvres perdre la vie sous la torture physique des talibans dans les prisons et des centaines d’autres dans les prisons à domicile à cause de la torture mentale.

Les femmes afghanes ont besoin de votre aide et de votre soutien en cette période difficile. Journée internationale des femmes, lutte unie pour la paix, l’égalité et la liberté ! Vive la solidarité entre les femmes d’Afghanistan et du monde entier !

Mouvement spontané des femmes afghanes (SMAW) Kaboul, mars 2024.

Afghan women need your support!

While the women of Afghanistan are burning in the hell of Taliban rule from August 2021 onwards, the great powers and the international community are engaged in concessions and open and secret deals with the Taliban. While more than 50 anti-women decrees have been issued and implemented by the Taliban in order to systematically deprive women of all their human and civil rights, the international community is still silent. While women’s civil protests for « bread, work, freedom » are brutally suppressed in Kabul and other provinces and protesting women are arrested, tortured and killed, the international community does not take any serious action to stop the atrocities of the Taliban. While hundreds of protesting women are currently under physical and mental torture in private and official prisons of the Taliban, and there is no information about the fate of some of them, no local or international body is trying to free them. While hundreds of women activists inside Afghanistan are facing the threat of death from the Taliban and are suffering from nutritional, health, educational and psychological problems in clandestine places, the countries that claim human rights do not pay attention to their asylum applications.

Afghan women, who themselves are victims of several decades of war, understand with all their heart the pains and problems of people, especially women in Gaza-Palestine and Ukraine, and express their heartfelt sympathy on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The current humanitarian disaster in Gaza and the war in Ukraine, in which civilians and women and children are the main victims, must be ended immediately.

On the occasion of March 8th, International Women’s Day, the Spontaneous Movement of Afghan women (SMAW) once again calls on human rights institutions, women’s rights activists and all philanthropic women and men, contrary to the shameful indifference of their governments regarding the disastrous situation in Afghanistan, to continue their active solidarity with Afghan women. Due to security threats and the risk of death from the Taliban, the activists of the Spontaneous Movement of Afghan Women (SMAW) celebrate March 8 this year in most provinces of Afghanistan in clandestine houses. Protesting women, whether in Taliban prisons or in secret houses, do not give in to the Taliban’s oppression and pressure, they raise their voice for freedom and justice in every possible way.

The Spontaneous Movement of Afghan Women (SMAW) asks all its friends around the world to become the voice of the rights and freedom of Afghan women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, to ask their governments and representatives in the parliaments not to sacrifice the rights and freedoms of Afghan women for their political expediency. Ask them to make the reopening of women’s schools and educational centers, women’s work and civil liberties a precondition for any negotiation with the Taliban. The Taliban must stop suppressing, arresting, torturing and killing protesting women and release all the imprisoned women immediately.

Only you, human rights defenders, women’s rights activists, humanitarian women and men, are the hope of life and freedom from house arrest for protesting women under the threat of the Taliban, so that you advocate for their immediate asylum. Please take an active part in the asylum campaign for protesting Afghan women and don’t let hundreds of poor women lose their lives under the physical torture of the Taliban in prisons and hundreds of others in home prisons from mental torture. Afghan women need your help and support in this dire time.

International Women’s Day, united struggle for peace, equality and freedom!

Long live the solidarity between the women of Afghanistan and all over the world!

Spontaneous Movement of Afghan Women (SMAW)

Kabul, March 2024