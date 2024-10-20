dimanche, octobre 20, 2024
Massacre de travailleurs migrants afghans par l’Iran

Robert Bibeau 2 Commentaires
Par  Nasir Loyand de  Left Radical of Afghanistan (LRA). Le 19 octobre 2024. (English bellow).
Le régime iranien est un meurtrier et les talibans en sont responsables. Le 14 octobre 2024, les forces militaires du régime fasciste de la République islamique d’Iran ont massacré environ 260 travailleurs migrants afghans dans la zone frontalière de Saravan Kalgan, dans la province iranienne du Sistan, par des tirs directs et en ont blessé plus de 70 autres.
Les victimes de cette grande tragédie, dont la majorité sont des jeunes, envisageaient d’entrer en Iran afin d’échapper à l’enfer des talibans en Afghanistan et de trouver du travail et un morceau de pain. La survenance de ce crime a été révélée et rapportée pour la première fois par l’organisation de défense des droits de l’homme « Hal Vash ».
Ce n’est pas la première fois que le régime sanguinaire et fasciste iranien commet des crimes contre les travailleurs et les immigrés afghans. Ces dernières années, nous avons été témoins d’exécutions, d’emprisonnements, de déportations forcées, de coups, d’insultes et d’humiliations de la part du régime de la République islamique envers les immigrés afghans. Afin de détourner l’attention du peuple iranien de sa corruption et de son échec, le régime des mollahs iraniens a toujours essayé de blâmer les travailleurs immigrés afghans pour les crises économiques et sociales en Iran.
En lançant une campagne de haine contre les immigrés afghans, ce régime barbare a provoqué le harcèlement et la discrimination raciale des immigrés afghans en Iran. Malgré le fait que les travailleurs immigrés afghans en Iran effectuent des travaux physiques pénibles dans les domaines de la construction, de l’agriculture et de l’élevage et des mines avec des salaires bas et sans les installations minimales de santé et de sécurité, ils sont toujours soumis à la violence, à l’exploitation et à la discrimination de la part des services gouvernementaux iraniens et des employeurs privés.
Il semblerait que même certains employeurs iraniens ne paient pas les salaires des travailleurs afghans à la fin du mois, et que les travailleurs immigrés afghans n’ont pas le courage de se plaindre auprès du bureau du gouvernement parce qu’ils n’ont pas de documents de travail légaux. Aujourd’hui, avec la situation infernale que vivent les travailleurs et le peuple en Afghanistan, les talibans et leurs soutiens étrangers, dont les États-Unis et l’OTAN, en sont responsables.
Ce sont les États-Unis et leurs alliés de l’OTAN qui ont facilité l’accession au pouvoir des talibans après une défaite de 20 ans en Afghanistan lors de l’accord perfide de Doha en 2020. En tant que groupe anti-science, anti-liberté, misogyne et extrémiste islamique, les talibans ont fait de la mise en œuvre de la charia islamique leur tâche principale et leur priorité, au lieu d’améliorer les conditions de vie de la population.
Selon le rapport de l’OCHA, en 2024, plus de la moitié de la population afghane est confrontée à une grave famine et « 23,7 millions de personnes en Afghanistan ont été identifiées comme ayant besoin d’aide humanitaire, mais les organisations d’aide internationales ont annoncé que les inondations dévastatrices de ce printemps ont augmenté le nombre de personnes dans le besoin ».
D’autre part, le Programme alimentaire mondial a récemment annoncé que plus de trois millions d’enfants en Afghanistan souffrent de malnutrition. Lorsque les talibans sont arrivés au pouvoir en août 2021, toutes les femmes ont été licenciées et interdites de travailler dans les bureaux gouvernementaux et les institutions privées, les organisations non gouvernementales nationales et étrangères, et en outre, 90 % des emplois des anciens employés du gouvernement ont été occupés par les talibans. Selon les rapports des employés d’organisations étrangères et nationales, « l’aide humanitaire » fournie par la « communauté internationale » à l’Afghanistan est en grande partie usurpée par le gouvernement taliban et une petite partie parvient à la population.
D’autre part, la corruption au sein du gouvernement taliban, la collecte de lourds impôts auprès de la population et le manque de fourniture de services sociaux et de protection sociale, le manque d’opportunités d’emploi et la fuite des capitaux financiers et de la main-d’œuvre qualifiée, tous ces facteurs ont fait sombrer le pays dans le marais de la catastrophe humaine.
A girl looks on among Afghan women lining up to receive relief assistance, during the holy month of Ramadan in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Parwiz – RTS16JM5

Dans certaines provinces, des familles pauvres ont dû vendre leurs enfants mâles pour 2 à 3 000 dollars, ou épouser leurs filles mineures comme troisième et quatrième épouses d’employés talibans ou d’hommes de 50 ans pour de l’argent. Après l’arrivée au pouvoir des talibans, le nombre de violences domestiques a augmenté, et les chiffres du désespoir chez les jeunes et du suicide chez les femmes ont atteint un niveau sans précédent.

Compte tenu de ces facteurs, les gens et les jeunes en Afghanistan, bien qu’ils connaissent les dangers de la mort et la difficulté de fuir le pays, préfèrent toujours jouer avec leur destin pour échapper à l’oppression des talibans et se sauver de la mort progressive causée par la pauvreté et la faim. Le massacre de 260 personnes dans la région de Kalgan Saravan par les forces de sécurité iraniennes n’est pas un incident limité à l’Iran, mais la façon dont les immigrants afghans sont traités au Pakistan, en Turquie, en Grèce et en Inde.
La politique étrangère de l’Afghanistan et d’autres pays européens a toujours été discriminatoire, inhumaine et en contradiction avec les conventions des Nations Unies sur les droits de l’homme et les réfugiés. Tout en condamnant fermement le massacre de centaines de travailleurs afghans par le régime fasciste d’Iran, la Gauche radicale d’Afghanistan (LRA) estime que l’impérialisme et les grandes puissances capitalistes, dans le but d’accumuler du capital et de maintenir leur hégémonie, ont confronté non seulement les Afghans mais tous les habitants de la planète à toutes sortes de catastrophes, de la destruction de l’environnement, à la production d’armes modernes de destruction massive, à la pandémie du coronavirus, au lancement de guerres terribles et de génocides, à la pauvreté et au chômage et à la crise de l’immigration indésirable.
Les travailleurs migrants afghans et les travailleurs et le peuple iraniens ne sont jamais des ennemis, mais leur ennemi commun est l’Émirat islamique des talibans à Kaboul et la République islamique à Téhéran et l’ensemble du système capitaliste basé sur la propriété privée et l’exploitation. Nous devons nous concentrer sur la solidarité entre les forces progressistes, socialistes, anti-guerre et anti-impérialistes, non seulement entre l’Afghanistan et l’Iran, mais aussi au niveau régional et mondial, afin que, par le renversement des gouvernements bellicistes, fascistes et autoritaires, nous construisions un monde sans guerre et sans immigration indésirable, un monde sans exploitation et sans toutes sortes d’atrocités et de discriminations.
Radical de gauche d’Afghanistan (LRA) 19 octobre 2024
Massacre of Afghan migrant workers,

The Iranian regime is a murderer and the Taliban are responsible

On October 14, 2024, the military forces of the fascist regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran massacred about 260 Afghan migrant workers in the Saravan Kalgan border area of ​​Sistan province of Iran with direct fire and wounded more than 70 others.

The victims of this great tragedy, the majority of whom are young people, were planning to enter Iran in order to escape from the hell of the Taliban in Afghanistan and find work and a piece of bread. The occurrence of this crime was revealed and reported for the first time by the « Hal Vash » human rights organization.

This is not the first time that the bloodthirsty and fascist regime of Iran commits crimes against Afghan workers and immigrants. In the past years, we have witnessed the execution, imprisonment, forced deportation, beatings, insults and humiliation of the Islamic Republic regime with Afghan immigrants.In order to divert the minds of the Iranian people from their corruption and failure, the regime of Iranian mullahs has always tried to blame the economic and social crises in Iran on Afghan immigrant workers. By launching a hate campaign against Afghan immigrants, this barbaric regime has caused harassment and racial discrimination of Afghan immigrants in Iran.

Despite the fact that Afghan migrant workers in Iran are engaged in hard physical work in the fields of construction, agricultural and livestock farms and mines with low wages without the minimum health and safety facilities, they are always subjected to violence, exploitation and discrimination by Iranian government departments and private employers. There are reports that even some Iranian employers do not pay Afghan workers’ wages at the end of the month, and Afghan migrant workers do not have the courage to complain to the government office because they do not have legal work documents.

Today, with the hellish situation that the workers and people are experiencing inside Afghanistan, the Taliban and its foreign supporters, including the United States and NATO, are responsible for it. It was the US and its NATO allies that facilitated the Taliban’s rise to power after a 20-year defeat in Afghanistan during the treacherous agreement in Doha in 2020. As an anti-science, anti-freedom, misogynistic and an extremist  Islamic group, the Taliban made the implementation of Islamic Sharia their main task and priority, not improving the living conditions of the people.

According to the OCHA report, in 2024, more than half of Afghanistan’s population is facing severe hunger and « 23.7 million people in Afghanistan have been identified as needing humanitarian aid, but international aid organizations have announced that the devastating floods this spring have increased the number of people in need. » On the other hand, the World Food Program recently announced that more than three million children in Afghanistan are malnourished.

When the Taliban came to power in August 2021, all women were fired and banned from working in government offices and private institutions, domestic and foreign non-governmental organizations, and in addition, 90 percent of the former government employees’ jobs were occupied by the Taliban.

According to the reports of the employees of foreign and domestic organizations, the « humanitarian aid » that is provided by the « international community » to Afghanistan, a large percentage of it is usurped by the Taliban government and a small part of it reaches the people. On the other hand, the corruption in the Taliban government, the collection of heavy taxes from the people and the lack of provision of social and welfare services, the lack of job opportunities and the escape of financial capital and skilled labor, all these factors have caused the country to sink into the swamp of human catastrophe. In some provinces, poor families had to sell their male children for 2 to 3 thousand dollars, or marry their underage daughters as the third and fourth wives of Taliban employees or 50-year-old men for money. After the Taliban came to power, the number of domestic violence has increased, and the figures of despair among young people and suicide among women have increased to an unprecedented level.

Considering the above factors, people and young people in Afghanistan, although they know the dangers of death and the difficulty of fleeing the country, they still prefer to gamble with their fate in order to escape from the oppression of the Taliban and to save themselves from the gradual death caused by poverty and hunger. The massacre of 260 people in the Kalgan Saravan region by the Iranian security forces is not an incident limited to Iran, but the  way Afghan immigrants are treated in Pakistan, Turkey, Greece and other European countries has been always  discriminatory, inhumane and in contradiction with UN human rights and refugees’ conventions.

While strongly condemning the massacre of hundreds of Afghan workers by the fascist regime of Iran, the Left Radical of Afghanistan (LRA) believes that imperialism and the great capitalist powers, for the sake of accumulating capital and maintaining their hegemony, they have faced not only Afghans but all the inhabitants of the planet with all kinds of disasters, from the destruction of the environment, the production of modern weapons of mass destruction, the corona virus pandemi, to the launching of terrible wars and genocide, poverty and unemployment and unwanted immigration crisis.

Afghan migrant workers and Iranian workers and people are never enemies, but their common enemy is the Islamic Emirate of the Taliban in Kabul and the Islamic Republic in Tehran and the entire capitalist system based on private ownership and exploitation. We must focus on the solidarity between the progressive, socialist, anti-war and anti-imperialist forces, not only between Afghanistan and Iran, but also at the regional and global level, so that through the overthrow of warmonger, fascist and authoritarian governments build a world free of war and unwanted immigration, a world free of exploitation and free of all kinds of atrocities and discrimination.

Left Radical of Afghanistan (LRA)

October 19, 2024

 

Robert Bibeau

Auteur et éditeur

