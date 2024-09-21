Appel aux femmes du monde entier

Par Dr. Marie Nassif-Debs

Aujourd’hui, les dirigeants de l’ennemi sioniste ont commis un nouveau crime odieux contre le peuple libanais, qui a jusqu’à présent entraîné le martyre de dizaines de civils et la blessure d’environ trois mille autres, dont de nombreuses femmes et enfants. Ce crime, basé sur une intrusion informatique, n’aurait pas été possible sans l’aide évidente des dirigeants des États-Unis d’Amérique et de leur bras militaire, l’OTAN. Nous, citoyens libanais, appelons les femmes du monde, les mères en particulier, et les peuples du monde à agir rapidement pour mettre fin aux crimes des sionistes qui tentent d’entraîner la région et le monde dans une guerre totale avec toutes les morts et destructions que cela peut apporter à la société humaine. Agissons avant qu’il ne soit trop tard.

https://french.almanartv.com.lb/3043911

http://mai68.org/spip3/spip.php?article1321

Appeal to the women of the world.

Today, the leadership of the Zionist enemy committed a new heinous crime against the Lebanese people, which has so far resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of civilians and the wounding of about three thousand others, including many women and children.

This crime, based on a cyber intrusion, would not have been possible without the clear assistance of the leadership of the United States of America and its military arm, NATO.

We, as Lebanese citizens, call on the women of the world, mothers in particular, and the peoples of the world to move quickly to put an end to the crimes of the Zionists who are trying to drag the region and the world into an all-out war with all the death and destruction it can bring to Human society.

Let us act before it is too late.

Dr. Marie Nassif-Debs

President of Equality – Wardah Boutros Association

Beirut, 17 September 2024

نداء الى نساء العالم

اقدمت قيادة العدو الصهيوني، اليوم، على ارتكاب جريمة نكراء جديدة ضد الشعب اللبناني ادت، حتى الان، إلى استشهاد عشرات المدنيين وجرح حوالي ثلاثة آلاف اخرين، بينهم الكثير من النساء والأطفال.

إن هذه الجريمة، المستندة إلى اختراق سيبراني، لم تكن لتتم لولا مساعدة واضحة من قبل قيادة الولايات المتحدة الأميركية وذراعها العسكري المتمثل بحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو).

إننا، كمواطنات لبنانيات، ندعو نساء العالم، الأمهات منهن بشكل خاص، وشعوبه للتحرك سريعا من أجل وضع حد لجرائم الصهاينة الذين يحاولون جر المنطقة والعالم إلى حرب شاملة مع كل ما يمكن أن تحمله من قتل ودمار على المجتمع البشري.

لنتحرك قبل فوات الأوان.

ماري ناصيف – الدبس

رئيسة جمعية مساواة – وردة بطرس

بيروت في ١٧ ايلول ٢٠٢٤