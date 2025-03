L’extrémisme et le terrorisme en Asie et en Afrique

Context

Home to the majority of the world’s population, Africa and Asia are two continents facing a number of security challenges and threats emanating from terrorism and violent extremism, as well as the phenomenon of cross-border movement of foreign terrorist fighters between different regions or resettling in third countries, political and economic instability and ongoing conflicts in neighbouring states, trafficking in drugs and small arms, and illicit financial flows linked to large-scale labour migration. Preventing terrorism in Africa and Asia has therefore become essential to protect the well-being and security of populations while ensuring national and regional stability.

The instrumentalisation of religion – essentially Islam – is a key element for extremist groups, who also take advantage of the social and economic vulnerability of young people in these regions, linked to a lack of education, poverty, economic and social exclusion and general poor governance.

Religious extremism leading to violence and terrorism is an escalating threat to society and global security. Religious extremism is an ideology of certain movements, groups, individuals in denominations and religious organizations, characterised by adherence to extreme interpretations of dogma. It also involves methods of action by these parties to achieve their goals and spread their views and influence. The purpose of religious extremism is a fundamental reform of the existing religious system as a whole or of any significance of its component. Achieving this goal involves deep transformations of the social, legal, political, moral and other foundations of the society associated with the religious system.

This symposium is a follow-up to the first meeting, which took place as part of the 28th session of the Human Rights Council at the Palais des Nations on 11 March 2015.

The know-how of the countries of the South in the fight against terrorism and the prevention of violent extremism is largely unknown. South-South cooperation offers a timely and innovative framework for harnessing and sharing this expertise. The symposium will bring together experts, religious leaders, researchers, journalists, political scientists, human rights defenders and victims to assess the counter-terrorism and prevention of violent extremism initiatives carried out by countries of the South in Africa and Asia, with a view to identifying best practice experiences in terms of cooperation at national, regional and international level.

