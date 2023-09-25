CONFÉRENCES AU QUÉBEC : SCIENCE-SANTÉ + LIBERTÉ D’EXPRESSION
Une première au Canada
A L’OCCASION DE LA SORTIE
DE SON LIVRE
Retrouvez le professeur Didier Raoult
lors d’un week-end spécial
de deux conférences au Québec
Samedi 7 octobre et dimanche 8 octobre 2023 SCIENCE ET SANTÉ + LIBERTÉ D’EXPRESSION
Samedi 7 et Dimanche 8 octobre 2023
SCIENCE ET SANTÉ + LIBERTE D’EXPRESSION
Hôtel Sheraton Centre des congrès
1325 Daniel – Johnson Ouest, St-Hyacinthe, QC, J2S 8S4
Samedi 7 octobre 2023 dès 13h
Dimanche 8 octobre 2023 dès 12h
Conférenciers Didier Raoult André Bercoff Idriss Aberkane Patrick Provost Bernard Massie
Co-présentations Julie Levesque André Bercoff
