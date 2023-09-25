lundi, septembre 25, 2023
CONFÉRENCES AU QUÉBEC : SCIENCE-SANTÉ + LIBERTÉ D’EXPRESSION

Une première au Canada

A L’OCCASION DE LA SORTIE 

DE SON LIVRE

Retrouvez le professeur Didier Raoult

lors d’un week-end spécial

de deux conférences   au Québec

Samedi 7 octobre et dimanche 8 octobre 2023 SCIENCE ET SANTÉ + LIBERTÉ D’EXPRESSION

Samedi 7 et Dimanche 8 octobre 2023

SCIENCE ET SANTÉ + LIBERTE D’EXPRESSION

Hôtel Sheraton Centre des congrès

1325 Daniel – Johnson Ouest, St-Hyacinthe, QC, J2S 8S4

Samedi 7 octobre 2023  dès 13h

Dimanche 8 octobre 2023  dès 12h

Conférenciers  Didier Raoult   André Bercoff    Idriss Aberkane   Patrick Provost  Bernard Massie

Co-présentations   Julie Levesque     André Bercoff

RÉCHAUFFEMENT CLIMATIQUE :  FRAUDE OU RÉEL DANGER ?

